Iran & EU Start New Round of Discussions

TEHRAN--An Iranian political delegation headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Ahani began a new round of broad negotiations with the EU members in Madrid on Monday. Miguel Nadal, the advisor to Spain's Minister of Foreign Affairs, is heading the European delegation.

Discussions between Iran and the European Union began in 1995 and in 1998 were referred to as "broad negotiations".

The negotiations include topics such as terrorism, human rights, Persian Gulf issues, Central Asia, the so-called Middle East peace process, narcotics, refugees, energy, trade and investment.

Iran is looking to sign a trade and cooperation agreement with the European Union, which has requested that Iran accept certain prerequisites in order to reach an agreement. This is in light of the fact that the EU wants Iran to adopt an open market economy rather than a centralized economy.

The union has also asked Iran to eliminate bureaucratic and legal obstacles in trade and investments, observe European standards of human rights modify some of its economic policies.

The EU is dissatisfied with Iran's support for Hamas, Islamic Jihad and Hizbollah but it has also reached the conclusion that discussions with Iran on the issue would be futile because Iran has no faith in the so-called peace process. The Europeans have also expressed their concern over the production of long-range missiles and weapons of mass destruction in Iran.

Iran's enormous oil and gas reserves and its strategic location with respect to Central Asia has made EU consider the Islamic Republic to be a country of significant importance. The EU has declared that if its demands are met then Iran can play an important role in creating major trade and investment opportunities.

In the meantime the union has recommended that a cautious policy be adopted towards Iran and that progress should be gradual, according to the realization of EU demands.

President Mohammed Khatami recently met with an EU delegation and emphasized that Iran welcomes the expansion of ties with any country, especially the European Union member states.

Since Iran and Spain have favorable relations, the Madrid meeting is expected to enable a positive change to occur in Iran-EU relations.