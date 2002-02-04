PARIS -- Turkey will probably hold off until 2003 on the privatization of firms like Turk Telekom and Turkish Airlines, due to the global economic slowdown, Economy Minister Kemal Dervis said in a newspaper interview published on Monday.

"The state of the world economy no longer commits us to selling big public companies at the moment," he was quoted as telling French daily ***Le Figaro*** in an interview.

"That's the case in telecommunications with Turk Telekom and also in air transport with Turkish Airlines," Dervis said.

"In any case, the large privatizations will not happen until 2003," he said.

Dervis, whose country's economy contracted dramatically last year after a crisis which has required International Monetary Fund support, said one of his main priorities was to reduce inflation to 35 percent this year and 20 percent in 2003.

"The Central Bank will take this inflation target into account in monetary policy as is done in the euro zone," he said.