Iran Major Steel Importer in Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe

ISFAHAN -- The London-based international institute for statistics on iron and steel has announced that Iran is a major importer of steel in the Middle East, Africa, East Europe, the Central Asia, and the Central and South America.

The report said that Iran, in the first six months of the year 2001, imported more than two million tons of steel, registering a 27 percent growth compared to the corresponding period the year before.

The report, excerpts of which were made available to IRNA, said that Iran stood next to Russia for import of about 1.8 million tons of steel in the period. The imports showed about a 75 percent increase compared to the corresponding period a year before.