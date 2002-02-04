Wind Power Station to Be Set Up in Binaloud, Khorasan Province

TEHRAN -- The economic council in a meeting chaired by President Mohammad Khatami on Saturday approved the establishment of a wind power station in Binaloud, Khorasan Province which was proposed by the ministry of energy.

Once the Binaloud power station with a capacity of 23.1 MW is built, grounds will be paved for the transfer of technical know-how in the field to Iran.

According to the report released by the Public Relations Department of state Management and Planning Organization, during the meeting, the request by the ministry of finance and economic affairs to be credited with the balance in the value of the goods imported at official hard currency rate and the free market rate, which have not been released from customs and, therefore, considered as abandoned property, was brought up and approved by the council according to article 46 of the Third Five-Year Development Plan law.

Also the request of the oil ministry to allocate surplus hard currency to purchase phosphate powder to supply the required phosphoric acid was approved by the council.

The report added, "According to the request of ministry of energy to specify the cost of electrification of wells used in the agriculture sector, once the proposed amount is determined, the ministry of oil was commissioned to provide the required credit.

The members of economic council also approved the request made by the judiciary for the completion of project on Rasht Judiciary Complex.

A report was presented to the council on the distribution of milk in 12 provinces at a price obtained by taking an average between its free market and subsidy rate.