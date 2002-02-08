S.Africa Aims to Finish Land Reform in Three Years

CAPE TOWN -- South African President Thabo Mbeki said on Friday the country's program to restore land to thousands of families evicted under apartheid would be completed in three years, Reuters reported.

"We intend, within the next three years, to complete the land restitution process, which is a critical part of our land reform program," Mbeki said in the text of a speech prepared for delivery to Parliament.

The Commission on Restitution of Land Rights said last week that 36,354 land claims were projected to be settled in the six years to the end of March 2002. Some 69,000 claims have been lodged with the commission.

The commission, hamstrung by a shortage of funds, has been criticized by opposition parties and landless blacks for moving too slowly to restore land taken from them by the white-minority government under apartheid, raising fears of a Zimbabwe-style land grab.

South African farmers welcomed Mbeki's comments.

"The land claims have created a lot of uncertainty among farmers and this statement is most welcome," said Annelize Crosby from Agri Sa, which represents about 70,000 white and black farmers.

The commission has tried to streamline its process to speed up land restoration and avert a situation similar to that in Zimbabwe, where self-styled liberation war veterans have seized hundreds of white-owned farms.

Economists said the land issue was a threat to South Africa's political stability and the increased pace of restoration would ease tensions.

"We are currently at a turning point and the three-year horizon shows a remarkable acceleration in processing of claims going forward," said Goolam Ballim, an economist at Standard Bank.

"One of the political risks (for South Africa) does stem from the land issue," he said.

The commission said last week it would settle 20,295 claims this financial year compared to 16,059 since the program kicked off in 1996.

bc-safrica-mbeki-land (update 1) safrica-mbeki-land(update 1):update 1-s.africa aims to finish land reform in three years (updates with reaction from industry, economists) cape town, feb 8 (reuters) - south african president thabo mbeki said on friday the country's programme to restore land to thousands of families evicted under apartheid would be completed in three years. "we intend, within the next three years, to complete the land restitution process, which is a critical part of our land reform programme," mbeki said in the text of a speech prepared for delivery to parliament. the commission on restitution of land rights said last week that 36,354 land claims were projected to be settled in the six years to the end of march 2002. some 69,000 claims have been lodged with the commission. the commission, hamstrung by a shortage of funds, has been criticised by opposition parties and landless blacks for moving too slowly to restore land taken from them by the white-minority government under apartheid, raising fears of a zimbabwe-style land grab. south african farmers welcomed mbeki's comments. "the land claims have created a lot of uncertainty among farmers and this statement is most welcome," said annelize crosby from agri sa, which represents about 70,000 white and black farmers. the commission has tried to streamline its process to speed up land restoration and avert a situation similar to that in zimbabwe, where self-styled liberation war veterans have seized hundreds of white-owned farms. economists said the land issue was a threat to south africa's political stability and the increased pace of restoration would ease tensions. "we are currently at a turning point and the three-year horizon shows a remarkable acceleration in processing of claims going forward," said goolam ballim, an economist at standard bank. "one of the political risks (for south africa) does stem from the land issue," he said. the commission said last week it would settle 20,295 claims this financial year compared to 16,059 since the programme kicked off in 1996.