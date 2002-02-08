Parma Reach Italian Cup Final Despite Brescia Defeat

ROME Parma overcame Brescia 3-2 on aggregate in the Italian cup semifinal despite losing 2-1 in the second leg on Thursday.

After an uneventful first half, the game came alive four minutes after the interval when Japan international Hidetoshi Nakata beat a handful of Brescia players before laying the ball off for Emiliano Bonazzoli to score from 10 meters.

The goal seemed to spur Brescia on and their task was made easier when Parma Captain Fabio Cannavaro was sent off midway through the second half for his second bookable offense.

Three minutes after receiving his first yellow card for a clumsy challenge, the Italy defender was handed his marching orders for tripping Igli Tare in the penalty area, Reuters reported.

Federico Giunti scored from the spot to bring Brescia level.

Four minutes later, Mario Salgado latched on to a pass from Roberto Guana and fired the ball into the top of the Parma net to give Brescia the lead.

Despite concerted pressure, however, the hosts were unable to break down the visitors' defense, leaving Parma to face Juventus in the two-legged final.