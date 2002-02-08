Venezuela and Qatar Oil Ministers Say OPEC is Dissatisfied With Oil Prices

CARACAS OPEC is disappointed with current oil prices but has made no decision with respect to future production levels, oil ministers of Venezuela and Qatar said Thursday.

"Current prices are not satisfactory. The price band is a guide but it is not an automatic trigger," said Venezuelan Oil Minister Alvaro Silva Calderon. OPEC's price range is between $22 and $28 per barrel.

Silva hosted a meeting in Caracas with Qatari Oil Minister Abdullah bin HAmad al Attiyah, who also expressed OPEC's concern with low prices.

With oil prices are currently around $19 a barrel, Silva said the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) would like prices to stay at $22 per barrel "so as to contribute to a return to economic expansion," said Silva.

In another AFP report, Russian oil companies foresee an average rise of six percent in production of crude this year, Russian Energy Minister Igor Yusufov was quoted as saying Friday by the Ria Novosti News Agency.

Oil production in Russia rose to 348.1 million tons in 2001, an increase of 7.7 percent on the previous year, AFP reported.

Yusufov said that despite the recent fall in world oil prices, Russian producers had "not only to defend, but also to advance" their positions on international markets."

Russia has responded to pressure from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to help prop up the price of crude, by agreeing to cut oil exports by 150,000 barrels a day -- or two percent -- during the first quarter of this year.

But Moscow has made no longer term commitments, and could increase exports from the beginning of April.