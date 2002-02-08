Bank of Japan Leaves Monetary Policy Unchanged

TOKYO The Bank of Japan (BOJ) said Friday it would keep monetary policy unchanged at the end of a two-day policy board meeting.

"The Bank of Japan will conduct money market operations, aiming at the outstanding balance of the current accounts at the bank at around 10-15 trillion yen ($76.3-$114.5 billion)," the Central Bank said in a statement unaltered from the last meeting.

"Should there be a risk of financial market instability, such as a surge in liquidity demand, the bank will provide more liquidity irrespective of the guideline above," it said.

Japan's Central Bank last eased policy on December 19 when it more than doubled the level of money it authorizes banks to deposit as reserves and increase monthly purchases of government bonds by a third to pump more money into the banking system.

Meanwhile, Japanese Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi on Friday ruled out a plan to guide the yen lower as a means to export the ailing economy out of recession.

"Our country's currency authorities believe it is important that foreign exchange rates move in a stable manner," Koizumi said in Parliament.

"I have no intention at all of guiding the yen lower deliberately," he told an Upper-House session.

"I have acknowledged that discussions on macro-economic issues will be held at the G7 meeting to be held in Canada ... and regarding currency rates we will join (the meeting) with the policy I just mentioned."

The dollar was quoted at 134.10-16 yen at 10:40 am (0140 GMT) up from 133.58-62 yen in New York and 134.07-10 yen in Tokyo late Thursday.

[EECO]