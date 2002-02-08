EU-Syria Trade Agreement Must Satisfy Both Parties: Assad

DAMASCUS Syrian President Bashar al-Assad warned Thursday that any trade agreement between Syria and the European Union (EU) must meet the demands of both sides.

"It is important that a partnership agreement cover all topics and that it pleases Syrian interests as the EU's," Assad said, quoted by the official SANA news agency.

European Union Trade Commissioner Pascal Lamy is in Damascus on a three-day visit with the aim of removing obstacles to a trade agreement, AFP quoted SANA as saying.

The association agreement between Syria and the EU aims to boost European investments in Syria, which is looking for funds to modernize infrastructure and stimulate its closed economy.

But Syrian leaders say their country wants to take its time to carry out an economic evaluation before signing up for an association agreement, under negotiation since 1998, that would lead to a free trade zone toward 2010.

Lamy is also to visit Jordan and Lebanon.