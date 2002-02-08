Duisenberg's Departure Won't Cure Euro's Ills: Analysts

FRANKFURT The uncertainty about who will succeed Wim Duisenberg as head of the European Central Bank and the absence of any credible candidate if his most likely successor Jean-Claude Trichet falls out of the race could undermine both the ECB and the euro, analysts said Friday.

"We have a long period of uncertainty ahead of us now," said Martin Huefner, chief economist at Bayerische Hypovereinsbank in Munich.

"Duisenberg will be a president 'on call' for one and a half years. It will be very difficult -- but also very important -- to ensure that he doesn't become a 'lame duck' in the public eye."

Commerzbank economist Michael Schubert agreed.

He said that announcing his departure so far in advance could actually weaken Duisenberg's power at the ECB, since his position could be reduced to that of a mere caretaker.

In an announcement on Thursday, the 66-year-old Dutchman had revealed he intended to step down on July 9, 2003, AFP reported.

The surprise decision was initially seen as positive and the euro rallied on the news.

That was not only because the markets have never really warmed to the ECB's first ever president, but also because it would put a stop to the tensions caused by French manoeuvering to secure the number one job at the bank, one of the most important positions in global finance.

With ECB deputy president, the Frenchman Christian Noyer, scheduled to step down at the end of May, France was worried that, as long as Duisenberg refused to say when he would leave, it would be left with no position on the ECB's Executive Board at all for an indefinite period.

Whoever succeeds duisenberg as president of the ECB in July next year will need an iron hand, steady nerve and silver tongue to retain market confidence and urge governments towards painful reforms in the hope the euro will rise.

The new ECB president will also need a thick skin, and an ability to speak French as well as English is probably essential.

In whatever language, the new president will have to be astute in handling communications with the media and to be diplomatically tough in warding off political pressures.

The bank stands on two principles, independence and low inflation, and has a long-term mission, to launch and then manage the euro.

Duisenberg has fought hard and successfully to assert independence against political sniping, and has kept inflation within the medium-term target of 2.0 percent. The euro has been launched almost without a hitch -- except it has fallen heavily against the dollar.

Perceptions that the euro is weak, and explanations of the role of the ECB, form the greatest public challenge to the person succeeding Duisenberg, maligned by many for clumsy remarks although some analysts have commented that he has merely stated the obvious.

Duisenberg himself acknowledged in October 2000 "I am direct -- some say I am too direct". He was commenting on an earlier remark he had made that he did not think the ECB would intervene in currency markets to support the euro if war broke out in the Middle East.

The next president is likely to be ever mindful that Duisenberg's words, intended as an honest answer, had undermined the euro.

The bank will be strengthened if the new appointment is made in a clean, convincing way to spare the next president the curse that hung over Duisenberg in the form of questions about his job security: had France forced him to promise to resign half-way through his mandate?

The president of the German Bundesbank, Ernst Welteke, said on February 1, referring to speculation that Duisenberg had agreed to make way for a French candidate: "There is no doubt that it represents and will continue to represent a heavy burden for the ECB and the euro."

The euro has slumped since it was launched on January 1 1999, But on a 20-year basis of its component parts is well within the range of historic fluctuation.

The next president is likely to continue arguing that the strength of the euro depends mainly on prospects for growth in the euro zone and therefore on the willingness of governments to introduce politically unpopular reforms, for example to relax job-protection laws and review pensions.

Whenever governments send strong signals of reluctance to restructure, the euro tends to fall, so the ECB job, the second-biggest post in global finance after that of chairman of the US Federal Reserve, held by Alan Greenspan, is the most complex owing to the geographical and political mix.

The ECB, created in 1998 out of the European Monetary Institute, is an infant institution in a world in which credibility is based on 20 years or more of sound jugement.

It oversees 12 economies which, although converging rapidly under the rules of the maastricht treaty and of the stability pact on public deficits, still vary enormously in terms of structure, education, social services, taxation and welfare.

The ECB stands on two main pillars in the Maastricht Treaty: It is independent of politicians in taking decisions concerning monetary policy, and it must ensure price stability -- low inflation.

[EECO]