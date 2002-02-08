Iranian Films Screened in Istanbul

TEHRAN -- The Municipality and the Scientific and Cultural Research Foundation of Istanbul have screened 9 Iranian films in Istanbul.

The films ****A Time for Drunken Horses****, ***Gabbeh***, ***The Color of God****, *****Bicycle Rider****, ****Apple***, and *****Wind Will Take Us Away**** were screened in the February program of the Istanbul Scientific and Cultural Research Foundation.

The Art and Cultural Department of the Istanbul Municipality is also screening the Iranian films ***A Time for Drunken Horses****, ****Time of Loving****, ****Journey to Kandahar****, and ****Blackboards*****.

Officials of the Istanbul Scientific and Cultural Research Foundation and the Art and Cultural Department of the Istanbul Municipality said that Iranian films are popular in Turkey and expressed their interest in screening other Iranian films.

The Thursday edition of the Turkish daily ***Zaman***, in an article entitled "Top Iranian Films in Istanbul" wrote, "Two cultural organizations in Istanbul have screened some Iranian films, giving cinema lovers the chance to watch 'real' films."

The article mentioned ****A Time for Drunken Horses***, ***Time of Loving****, and ****Journey to Kandahar****.

Last month an Iranian film festival was held in Ankara.