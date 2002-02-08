Two Palestinians Wounded by Israeli Fire in Nablus

NABLUS (West Bank) -- Two Palestinians were wounded by Israeli fire during a mock funeral for a Palestinian gunman killed on Wednesday after he attacked a Jewish settlement, leaving three Israelis dead, Palestinian security sources told AFP.

One of the two Palestinians was hit in the chest and is reported to be in critical condition.

The Israeli army fired live rounds from a hill overlooking the Palestinian city of Nablus where 15,000 Palestinians from various political factions had peacefully gathered to attend the symbolic funeral.

Wednesday's attack against the Jewish settlement of Hamra, in the West Bank, was claimed by the Ezzedine al-Qassam military wing of the Islamic Movement Hamas.

According to a communique published by the activist Organization, Mohammed Ziad al-Khalili, a 26-year-old ironmonger from Nablus, undertook the attack in reprisals for an Israeli raid the week before during which four Hamas members were killed in Nablus in what Israel says was a bomb-making lab.

The body of Al-Khalili is still in the possession of the Israeli army.