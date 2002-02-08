Zionists Main Reason For U.S. Enmity Towards Iran: Al Hayat

TEHRAN -- The Arabic language daily ***Al Hayat*** wrote on Friday that the main reason for the U.S. enmity towards Iran is the Zionist regime's propaganda.

Patrick Sill wrote that the U.S. president's recent remarks calling Iran, Iraq and North Korea an "axis of evil" have bewildered European countries.

***Al Hayat*** added Iran's hosting over two million Afghan refugees, its support of the Northern Alliance, and its $500 million commitment to the reconstruction of Afghanistan helped improve relations between the U.S. and Iran.

The daily added that two elements have contributed to the deterioration of relations between Iran and the United States following the U.S. praise of Iranian policies with respect to Afghanistan.

One is the influence of the Zionists and the other is the presence of reactionary elements in the ruling elite of the United States, who consider Iran the main obstacle in the way of complete U.S. domination of the Persian Gulf region and Central Asia.

Sill says that Iran is the only regional country which can successfully confront Israel and this is the main reason for the U.S. enmity towards Iran.

The British writer added that Iran's strategic ties with Syria, support of Hizbullah, the expansion of Tehran-Riyadh relations, and the recent inclination of Iran and Syria to mend their ties with Iraq have provoked the Zionist's anger.

Signs of improved relations between the U.S. and Iran increased this anger.

Hence, the Zionists are trying to sabotage any possible U.S. relations with Iran through fabrications.

Sill said that he consulted a large number of intelligence sources in Western countries on the cargo ship Karina A, which Israel claims was shipping arms to Palestine.

"All of them believe that it is a complex and suspicious case. Nobody actually knows who owns the ship, or its destination or port of origin," The writer said in conclusion.