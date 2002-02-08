IPO Chairman: Enemies Do Not Want Islamic Governments to Be Established

TEHRAN -- The chairman of the Islamic Propagation Organization, Hojjatoleslam Mahdi Khamoushi, said in Ilam on Friday that the enemies of the Islamic Revolution do not want Islamic governments to be established.

Hojjatoleslam Khamoushi said during the Friday prayers pre-sermons in Ilam that enemies are making efforts to prevent Islamic states from being established.

Hojjatoleslam Khamoushi said that the Taleban government was established in Afghanistan by the U.S. to tarnish the image of Islam and that the world knows that the U.S. is against Islam.

Commenting on U.S. President Bush's recent remarks, he said that Iran is not like Afghanistan or Iraq and that Iran's Islamic government has a bright future.

Khamoushi said one of the main causes of the enemies' opposition to the Islamic system of Iran is the fact that Islamic movements around the world are increasingly relying on the Iranian system.

He added that the global arrogance has regularly failed in its plots against Iran and that is why it has recently made unusual allegations against Iran.

Also, Hojjatoleslam Khamoushi invited people to massively participate in the Bahman 22 (February 11) rally.