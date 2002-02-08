Tehran Police Seize 1.114 Tons of Europe-Bound Morphine

TEHRAN -- Police in Tehran have seized 1,114 kilos of morphine, besides 91 kilos of other drug assortments, and arrested 13 people who were intending to smuggle them from Afghanistan to Turkey via Iran, Deputy Head of Tehran's Anti-Drug Police Ghader Karimi said Thursday.

Those arrested were members of an international drug trafficking network, who were transiting the haul, stashed among fertilizers, in two trailer trucks, he said.

Six key members of the gang were arrested last week in Tehran and seven others in northeastern Khorasan Province, he said.