Tajik Foreign Minister Arrives in Tehran

TEHRAN -- Tajik Foreign Minister Talbak Nazarov arrived in Tehran yesterday.

According to ITAR TASS, he will discuss bilateral relations with Iranian officials and invite President Mohammad Khatami to visit Tajikistan.

According to another report, the secretary general of the Italian Foreign Ministry is to visit Iran on Friday.

According to the Iranian Embassy in Italy, he is to meet with Iranian Foreign Ministry officials to discuss relations between Iran and Italy and international and regional developments.

Meanwhile, a delegation from the Russian Lower House of Parliament, the Duma, will visit Iran on February 16-18, Interfax reported Tuesday.

The delegation, led by the Head of the Duma's Foreign Affairs Committee, Dmitry Rogozin, will meet Iranian lawmakers and representative of the foreign and defense ministries, the news agency said.

The team will also hold talks with local business officials on encouraging trade between their countries.