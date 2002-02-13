Miller Hopes to Go From Log Cabin to Olympic Title

SALT LAKE CITY Bode Miller, born in a log cabin with no electricity and running water, taught himself to ski by cruising around the woods near his home.

On Wednesday he carries the U.S. hopes in the men's combined at snowbasin after an impressive season.

Miller's immediate task is to combat Norwegians Kjetil-Andre Aamodt and Lasse Kjus, with the former a deserved favorite after wins in both World Cup combined this season.

"I'll go out and ski hard and fast and if I make it to the finish I think I've got a good chance," Miller said.

Another American gold medal hope Apolo Ohno will also be to the fore as the short track speedskating starts at Park City.

Ohno starts his bid for four Olympic golds in the preliminaries of the 1,000 and 1,500 meters with his biggest challenge expected from South Korea's Kim Dong-sung and Chinese Li Jianun.

The women's 1,500 final could give China its first Winter Games gold medal from either one of two identically named women. Yang Yang (A) and Yang Yang (S) are expected to vie for the title with the former tuning up for the games with a 1,000 meters world record in the week before last Friday's opening ceremony, Reuters reported.

Three Germans are in contention for the women's single luge title where defending champion Silke Kraushaar battles teammates Sylke Otto and Barbara Niedernhuber.

German Sven Hannawald, upset by Swiss Simon Ammann in Sunday's normal hill ski jumping, has a chance to make amends in the high hill while soldier hollow stages the men's 10km biathlon sprint and the women's 7.5km.

Norway's Ole Einar Bjoerndalen and German Andrea Henkel are favored to add the men's and women's titles respectively to their 20km titles.