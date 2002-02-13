Djorkaeff Seals Bolton Move

BOLTON, England France forward Youri Djorkaeff has completed his move to Bolton Wanderers, the English Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Djorkaeff, who was released by German first division club Kaiserslautern on Tuesday, has agreed a deal to play at the Reebok Stadium until the end of the season, Reuters reported.

"Signing a player of Youri's caliber and class underlines our determination to stay in the premiership," Bolton Manager Sam Allardyce told his club's official website.