What Is ESP?

ESP stands for "extrasensory perception.'' These two words mean "awareness outside the senses.'' Usually, we use our five senses to understand the world around us. We see, hear, taste, sell and feel.

ESP means getting certain information about the world without using any of the five senses. Some examples of ESP are reading someone's mind, knowing the future, and dreaming about something as it happens many miles away.

Some people seem able to do these things. Scientists have been doing experiments for many years to find out if ESP really exists. But so far no one has proved that it does

Can Any Fish Live Out of Water? Yes, a few fish can live out of water -- some for hours, some for days, and some for years! Mudskippers hop around on land and even climb trees. So do climbing perch.

Walking fish can crawl along the ground and breathe air for a few days at a time. The most amazing fish, though, is the lungfish. In summer, the streams where it lives often dry up. So the lungfish curls up in a ball of mud at the bottom of a stream. It goes to sleep for months or may be even for years -- until the rains come again. While it is sleeping, the lungfish breathe air through a little whole it has made in the mud ball. In spite of its name, the lungfish does not have lungs. It has gills, and a special air bladder that it uses to breathe air.