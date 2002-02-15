Iran Disqualified for Asian Handball Semis Despite Victory

ISFAHAN The host team of Iran did not succeed in booking a berth in the 10th Asian handball semifinals although it defeated the Kuwaiti team Thursday.

Playing in Pirouzi Gymnasium of Isfahan, the Iranian side managed to beat Kuwait 26-19 on the fifth day of Asian event, increasing its points to four.

Having six points each, Kuwait and Qatar cruised into semifinals while Iran stood third at the table.

Earlier, Bahrain fuming over judging did not field its players against Qatar in the second half and left the gym.

Bahrain was beaten by the Qatari side 14-7 in the first half.

According to IRNA, on the third day of Asian Men's Handball Championships, Qatar overcame Iran.

Falling behind 14-10 in the first half, Iran was beaten by the Qatari side 26-23 in the normal time.

In its first clash, Iran tied with Bahrain 26-26.

The 10th Asian handball tournament started here last Sunday.

The teams of Iran, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, South Korea, Saudi Arabia and Japan are competing in the 10-day event.

Iran, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain are in "Group A" and the teams of South Korea, Saudi Arabia and Japan are in "Group B".

Three top teams of the Asian tournament will qualify for the World Handball Championships to be held in Portugal in 2003.