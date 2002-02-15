Some Venezuela Businesses Shut as Currency See-Saws

CARACAS, Venezuela Some Venezuelan companies halted sales on Thursday as Venezuela's free-floating currency rebounded from heavy losses the day before, leaving firms and individuals struggling to fathom the impact of President Hugo Chavez's latest economic measures.

To protect themselves against wild value swings in the currency, which was allowed to trade freely on Wednesday, from car dealers to electronics retailers, several local firms shut their doors and Venezuelans lined outside banks and exchange houses to convert savings into much more stable dollars.

"We're worried and everything is very confused," Pedro Carmona, the head of Venezuela's Fedecamaras Business Association, told Reuters as the oil-dependent nation struggled to come to terms with the belt-tightening policies announced late on Tuesday by the populist president.

Faced with hemorrhaging capital flight triggered by a crisis of confidence in his government, Chavez floated the bolivar and announced budget cutbacks to help the economy weather weak oil prices. The moves, which may trigger inflation and unemployment, raised some fears of social unrest.

The currency, which fell by one-fifth in its first day of free trading, recovered by 15 percent on Thursday to close at $850/$851 to the dollar as tight liquidity forced banks to sell dollars. The bolivar oscillated between 1,100 and 800.

"It was one of the wildest sessions I've ever seen," one broker said.

In a brief statement, the Central Bank, which had intervened strongly to support the bolivar by selling dollars, said the market was "adapting to the new flotation regime."

Fearing losses to salaries and savings, ordinary Venezuelans on Thursday were also trying to understand the measures' impact on their pockets.

Orderly lines formed at banks and exchange houses in Caracas as some Venezuelans looked to buy the dollar.

As analysts said Chavez' moves would bring stagnation, steep inflation and unemployment, many Venezuelans feared the worst. "I think it's going to have a huge impact. Salaries are automatically going to shrink in value and the price of everything will go up, including rents," Andres Van Grieken, a 31-year-old chemical company executive said.

CAPTION

Jose Torrers reads a newspaper with the headline ***"The Dollar Will Float Without Limiy"**** at Bolivar Plaza in Caracas, Venezuela, Feb. 13, 2002.