WTO Chief Asks Powers Ease Trade Demands on Russia

GENEVA World Trade Organization (WTO) Chief Mike Moore said on Thursday established trading powers should ease back their reform demands on Russia, especially in agriculture, to get it into the global body quickly.

In an interview with Reuters, he also said he had called on the governments of the Group of Seven industrialised nations to make good a pledge at their Genoa summit last summer to establish Russian WTO accession as a priority this year.

"In areas like agriculture, I believe people have to be more flexible in the negotiations with Russia," he said. "They have to think of the historic nature of what success would mean."

Moore, speaking on return from a five-nation tour of Africa during which he argued strongly that richer powers should open up markets to products from the developing world, did not specify any member of the 144-nation WTO in his appeal.

But he left no doubt he was aiming at farm produce exporters in the 18-nation Cairns Group, which includes Australia and his own country New Zealand, as well as at the G-7 -- the United States, Japan, Canada, Britain, France, Germany and Italy.

Moore, a former prime minister, said he had been "appalled" at the stance of one senior official of a small but developed agricultural exporter who had told him that that country's interests would be harmed by Russian admission.

The official had suggested that Russia's demand for farm produce imports would remain high while its long state- controlled agricultural system remained in poor shape, hinting that it was better for exporters if it stayed that way.

"That is an incredibly short-sighted view," said Moore. "We need a growing Russia for the sake of all of us."

Russia applied in 1993 to join the WTO's predecessor, the GATT, two years after the collapse of the old Soviet Union whose communist leaders and ideologues consistently denounced it as a "capitalist cabal."

Under former president Boris Yeltsin, talks with member countries on the terms for admission made little progress, but they have advanced rapidly in the past two years since President Vladimir Putin came to the helm in the Kremlin.

But the European Union and the United States insist that Russia has to do more in opening up its markets for goods and services before it can follow China -- which entered in December after 15 years of talks -- into the WTO.