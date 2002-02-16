War Veteran Injured by Chemical Weapons Attains Martyrdom

TEHRAN -- Ali-Akbar Aramkhah, a war veteran who was injured by chemical weapons, attained martyrdom on Friday in Mashhad.

He was martyred after 16 years of suffering from the wounds he received in 1986.

Aramkhah was injured in the al-Qarneh region of Iraq.

His funeral ceremony was held on Friday.

Iraq used several chemical weapons reportedly in some 40 cases in its bloody war with Iran, which it still refuses to accept.