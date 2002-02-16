Two Jumbos Narrowly Avoid Collision Over the Pacific

SYDNEY -- Two Qantas jumbos carrying almost 800 people came within seconds of a head-on collision over the South Pacific on February 1, AFP reported. ***The Sydney Morning Herald ****said the two Boeing 747-400s on the Auckland-Los Angeles route flew towards each other at 33,000 feet (10,058 meters) over the ocean before being alerted to the dangers. A Qantas spokeswoman said the jets were a minute apart when their collision avoidance systems were activated, with one rising 500 feet and the other dipping 500 feet (152 m) in a coordinated response. Jets flying across the Pacific from Los Angeles usually cruise at an even altitude - either 32,000 feet (9,754 m) or 34,000 feet (10,363 m) - to avoid oncoming aircraft. An air traffic controller in French Polynesia has been suspended over the incident and is reported to be under investigation.