Canadia PM Hails Space Collaboration With Russia

MOSCOW -- Canadian Prime Minister Jean Chretien hailed joint Russo-Canadian efforts in space exploration Saturday during a visit to Russia's Cosmonaut Training Center at Star City, in the Moscow suburbs.

Canada plans to have permanent representation on the International Space Station on which it is one of Russia's partners, he noted on the fourth day of his visit to Russia, as quoted by the Interfax news agency.

The work of Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield at Star city, where he has been posted for the past year, was highly valued in his home country, Chretien said.

He noted that other Canadian astronauts were also working on the ISS program, including woman astronaut Julie Payette.

During his visit he inspected the Russian module of the ISS and part of the space platform developed by Canadian experts called Canada-arm.

Since Canada and Russia are neighbors, it would be exciting to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin at the North Pole, each of them approaching it from different directions, he joked.

Chretien is due to leave Moscow on Sunday.