60,000 Brazilians May Have Taken Faulty Merck Vaccine

NEW YORK/SAO PAULO -- Merck & Co. said on Friday that an unknown number of people in up to 27 nations, including 60,000 youngsters in Brazil, may need new shots to prevent infection with the hepatitis virus because the vaccines they had received may have been defective.

A unit of French pharmaceuticals group Aventis SA, which sells the vaccine in Europe under a joint venture with Merck, disclosed in December that it was recalling batches of pre-filled syringes because they might not be potent enough to protect against the virus, which is spread by poor sanitation and can cause liver damage.

At the time, however, neither Merck nor the Aventis Pasteur Unit indicated whether large numbers of people who had taken possibly faulty batches made between December 1999 and December 2001 would have to be revaccinated.

Although the batches may have been ineffective in protecting against the virus, Merck said the vaccines were not harmful.

Gwen Fisher, a spokeswoman at Merck's headquarters in Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, said on Friday that an unknown number of people from as many as 27 countries may have taken ineffective shots of its hepatitis a vaccine in the past two years, including both the Vaqta K vaccine for children and the Vaqta vaccine for adults.

"Merck is offering to pay in most countries for either retesting people to see if they are effectively vaccinated or for revaccinations," said Fisher, who added she did not know Merck's potential financial liability.

Merck disclosed the possible extent of those affected by the faulty vaccine in response to inquiries by Reuters following reports by local newspapers in Brazil about the use of the possibly ineffective vaccine in Brazil.

The U.S. drug giant makes the Vaqta K vaccine against hepatitis A for children, which it sells in the United States, Latin America, Asia and parts of Europe. The vaccine is put into syringes in Britain by Evans vaccines, part of Powderject Pharmaceuticals PLC.

In Brazil, a spokesman for the company's unit there, Merck Sharp & Dohme, said about 60,000 children and adolescents in the country could need another dose of the preventive drug.

Merck said the Brazilian youngsters were among those who took about 117,000 possibly faulty vaccines in the past two years, mostly in private clinics in the industrialized states of Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Minas Gerais.

Each dose of the vaccine was given twice to the Brazilian youths and although not harmful, it may not be potent enough to prevent the disease, the company said.

"The reaction varies from person to person and we cannot guarantee that the doses in the problem lots will be effective," said Marcos Levy, director of Corporate Affairs at Merck in Brazil.

Levy said oxygenated water had seeped past the seal in pre-filled syringes of the medicine packaged in Britain and also sent to the United States, France, Ireland and Germany.

"We recalled that lot and other lots that, although still valid, used the same type of seal on the syringes," Levy said.

He added that the Brazilian clinics which gave the vaccine are contacting patients so that they can return for testing and a possible new shot.

Batches of the pediatric version of Merck's vaccine were removed early this year from over 100 clinics in Singapore, where parents were warned that children vaccinated after September 1999 might not be protected.

Unlike Hepatitis B or C, Hepatitis A is rarely deadly and only severe in about 2 percent of cases. It affects the liver and is associated with poor sanitation.

"The vaccine is very effective and in the case of those problem doses, there is no other risk than a person thinking he is protected when he is not," said Vicente Amato Neto, president of the Brazilian Immunization Society.

Merck has had other vaccines woes in recent months, including notices by U.S. regulators of quality control problems at its plant in West Point, Pennsylvania, which makes vaccines for Hepatitis A and B, chickenpox and measles.

Fisher said Merck temporarily interrupted production at the plant to correct problems following inspections last year by the U.S. food and Drug Administration.