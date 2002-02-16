Fourth Victim of Suspected VCJD Dies in France

PARIS -- A fourth person in France is believed to have died from the human form of mad cow disease, Reuters quoted a health research institute as saying on Friday.

The man, aged about 30 and living in central France, died on Sunday night in hospital, said Francois Honnorat, a lawyer representing families of the French victims of new variant creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (VCJD).

The Paris-based Inserm Research Institute declined to identify the man but said he had displayed all the characteristics of the disease, and that tests were being carried out in a laboratory to confirm the initial diagnosis.

New variant CJD is thought to be caused by eating beef from BSE-infected cattle.

Legal sources said the man's wife had joined the families of two other French victims in their legal battle to pin the blame on the government, alleging it covered up the risks of mad cow disease to avoid a crisis in the beef industry.

The families, who are requesting more than 450,000 euros, started their legal struggle in 2000 by lodging a complaint for poisoning against "person unknown".

The first cases of mad cow disease, or bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), appeared in Britain in the mid 1980s.

Since then, more than 100 people have died from VCJD, most of them in Britain.