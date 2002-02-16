Italy, Bitain Demand EU Economic Reforms

ROME British Prime Minister Tony Blair and his Italian counterpart Silvio Berlusconi laid out on Friday a joint vision on European Union economic reform, demanding more labor market flexibility to boost employment.

After a half-day of talks, Berlusconi and Blair said they saw eye-to-eye on all major issues and would seek to draw up a common position for the planned overhaul of EU institutions.

"Some of the distinctions between left and right are no longer as relevant, as far as I'm concerned, as they were 30 or 40 years ago," said Blair, who is head of Britain's Labour Party, while Berlusconi leads Italy's main center-right party.

"We want structural economic reform in Europe that promotes jobs and growth, and on that front we had an excellent discussion," he told a news conference.

The meeting came less than a month before EU leaders gather in Barcelona for an annual economic summit that is expected to look at ways of making the 15-nation bloc more competitive.

Blair and Berlusconi signed three joint documents during their talks -- one on labor reform and two laying out a list of positions ahead of the important Barcelona gathering, Reuters reported.

Berlusconi's administration has made no secret of the fact that it wants to link up with Britain and Spain to create a counterweight to the Franco-German axis at the heart of the EU and push for greater liberalization of economic policies.

"We share many common interests in Europe and we want to work more closely on those. But we also want to see a greater involvement of Italian business in Britain and British business in Italy," said Berlusconi, a billionaire media mogul whose center-right bloc won elections last May.

Berlusconi said he would meet Blair in London before the mid-March Barcelona summit to hammer out further details of where they stand, including on the European convention -- a new body recently established to draw up an EU constitution. CAPTION Britain's Prime Minister Tony Blair, (L), and Italy's Premier Silvo Berlusconi look at each other during a news conference in Rome's Villa Madama, Friday, Feb. 15, 2002.