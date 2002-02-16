Brazil'sCardoso May Offer Argentina Helping Hand

BRASILIA, Brazil Brazilian President Fernando Henrique Cardoso arrives in Argentina on Sunday for talks during which Vrazil could offer concessions on trade tariffs to help its crisis-hit neighbor get back on its feet, a government source said. Cardoso's visit aims to show his faith in the future of South America's Mercosur trade bloc and to demonstrate Brazil's support for Argentina as it negotiates a fresh cash lifeline from the International Monetary Fund, Reuters analysts as saying on Friday. Cardoso met Argentine President Eduardo Duhalde before attending a summit of Mercosur leaders on Monday, according to Brazil's Foreign Ministry. Brazil and Argentina are cornerstone members of Mercosur, the world's third-largest trade bloc that also includes Paraguay and Uruguay, with Chile and Bolivia as associate members. Argentina's grueling recession, debt default and currency devaluation have thrown the trade bloc into crisis. Strapped for cash, Argentine firms are finding it difficult to pay for imports and many exporters want payment guarantees before selling to Argentina. As a sign of Brazil's commitment to regional trade, Brazil may offer to exempt Argentina from paying taxes on its vehicle sales to Brazil, said a source at Brazil's Trade Ministry. Brazil, Latin America's largest economy, also may offer to pardon an Argentine debt of $114 million of accumulated tariffs on Argentine car sales to Brazil. "This is being negotiated," the source said. Under an automobile sales accord between the two countries, trade should remain balanced, with one country's sales permitted to exceed the other's by a margin of no more than 10.5 percent before triggering high tariffs. Argentina, Brazil's no. 2 trading partner after the United States, ran up the tariff debt by exceeding the limit. Canceling that debt could bring some minor relief to Argentina, which is seeking up to $23 billion in IMF aid. Analysts said such a concession by Brazil also indirectly could help Argentina win international backing. Brazil's commitment to the Mercosur project, which envisages a macro-economic and monetary union in the long term, would signal its conviction that Argentina will get its finances in order, said Antonio Jorge da Rocha, an analyst on international relations at Brasilia University. Brazil's "support would have an indirect influence ... but it's not to be discarded," he said. It opens the way "for a strengthening of Argentina's fiscal and monetary policies if it commits to consolidating and expanding Mercosur."