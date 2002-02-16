Parto: We Should Not Wait for Festivals

TEHRAN The Fajr International Music Festival can encourage young musicians and provide them a place to perform. Veteran pianist Ophelia Parto said that now that women's music has entered the world of Iranian music, we should not wait for festivals to be held.

Ophelia Parto, Khatereh Parvaneh, and Noushin Aqiqi have been in the Yaran group for a long time. Parto talked about their group of women composers.

7 Music Researchers to Be Honored

TEHRAN Seven researchers who participated in the last festival will be honored during the closing ceremony of the 17th Fajr International Music Festival. The researchers are Arjang Naji, Jalal Zolfonoun, Dariush Talaei, Majid Tekeh, Majid Kiani, Mohammadreza Darvishi, and Nasrollah Nassehpour.

The closing ceremony of the music festival will be held on Feb. 18 in Vahdat Hall.

Women Musicians Have Nowhere to Practice

TEHRAN It is encouraging that women's music has found its place after many years. Saba Ahmadzadegan, the leader of the Jeneva group said, "During the years that women were not allowed to perform music, we tried to keep our music in our hearts. It is time to show our art. But we need support."

She added that the Music Center should provide a place for them to practice.

Cultural Heritage News Agency Established

TEHRAN The news headquarters of the 9th International Exhibition of Information Services and Culture has announced that the Cultural Heritage News Agency of Iran has been established.

The news agency provides information on new discoveries, activities and plans of cultural heritage sites.

Its Internet site is www.iranmiras.