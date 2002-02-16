Iran, France Sign Academic Accord

AHVAZ, Khuzestan Province French Ambassador to Iran Francois Nicouloud and chancellor of the Ahvaz-based Chamran University Masoud Safaie Moqaddam on Saturday signed a letter of understanding on academic and scientific cooperation between the two countries.

Speaking in the ceremony of signing the agreement, Safaie Moqaddam hoped that cooperation between Chamran University and French academic centers would be fruitful.

He said that Iran and France have longstanding cooperation in promoting Farsi and French languages which has paved the way for cultural exchanges and scientific cooperation.

Meanwhile, the French ambassador and the delegation accompanying him visited the Farsi Language and Literature Faculty and the French Department of Chamran University and exchanged views with teachers and students of French language at the university, IRNA said.