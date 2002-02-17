Simpson: U.S. Wants World to Forget Palestine Issue

TEHRAN -- Dwight Simpson is a professor of international relations at San Fransisco State University. The following is the text of an interview in which he commented on U.S. officials' threats against Iraq, Iran and North Korea and their baseless claims that these three countries are seeking weapons of mass destruction.

Q: What is your opinion about U.S. officials' remarks and threats against Iran, Iraq and North Korea, and what are U.S. officials' objectives in making such claims?

A: American behavior and also the dominant atmosphere in the United States is hysterical these days. The U.S. officials still continue to behave hysterically. To achieve their domineering objectives, they have targeted some countries and called them an "axis of evil" and are trying to convince the American public that these countries are a threat to international security, which is false and a sheer lie. There is no comparison between these three countries to call them an axis. To include Iran and Iraq in that axis is really stupid and shows that U.S. officials have forgotten history. Iran and Iraq fought each other for eight years. There are no common grounds in their foreign or internal policies whatsoever. Therefore, one of the U.S. objectives is to prepare the public mentally for their future attacks. Also, on Tuesday CIA Director George Tenet released a CIA report which analyzed the situation in Iraq. It was also published in newspapers. It said that the CIA has been monitoring the situation in Iraq and so far has found no evidence to suggest that Iraq is participating in terrorist acts or producing weapons of mass destruction. This is quite contradictory to Bush's claims, and this contradiction evidently exists in Bush's cabinet as well.

Q: There has been much criticism of Bush's recent remarks from European and Asian countries and the European Union (EU). Also, we are witnessing some discord among Bush's cabinet members. What is the root of these disagreements? With all the criticism of its policies, can the United States still proceed with its objectives?

A: Many of the leaders of European countries, especially France and Russia, and some Asian countries have openly expressed their opposition to the U.S. actions and policies. They are against the idea of the United States becoming the global policeman that intervenes anywhere it wants, starts conflicts and leaves the aftermath of his actions on other countries' shoulders. At the same time, there are people who oppose U.S. policies. These disputes arise because not everyone is pro-war and pro-supremacy. There are people who are peace-lovers and advocate independence. With all the opposition to U.S. policies, the United States must proceed on its own, as it is only supported by Israel.

Q: Many critics believe that the United States, with its intervention in other countries' affairs and bombardment and killing of innocent people, is the main factor for instability in the region, while always trying to attribute it to other countries. Do you agree?

A: Up to now, U.S. policies have always been contradictory. On the one hand the Americans say that they support human rights, peace, freedom of speech and fair treatment of citizens. On the other hand, we see that the United States supports countries like Israel, a country that kills many innocent people every day. We witness human rights violations on a daily basis, and this shows the contradictory nature of the United States. Americans just chant slogans to acquit themselves. To achieve their goals they accuse other countries of violating human rights. A clear example of this is Argentina and its unstable economy. There is the possibility of a revolution or military coup. But how could this happen? U.S. pressure and influence is the main reason. The United States forced Argentina to adopt specific policies and also to carry out some reforms and at the same time, got the IMF and World Bank to give big loans to Argentina, so it can go ahead with reforms and plans according to U.S. needs and requirements. Therefore, the United States is the main factor behind Argentina's economic crash and that country's instability.

Q: Does the United States intend to divert public opinion from the Palestine issue?

A: Of course, one of the U.S. goals is to reduce the amount of criticism aimed at the Zionist regime. The United States wants the people of the world to forget the Palestine issue. Obviously, the solution to the Middle East crisis, I mean Palestine, is known to everybody except Israel and the United States. It would entail the return of the Palestinians' lands, the withdrawal of the Israelis from the occupied lands, and the return of Palestinians who were driven out of their lands over the years and are currently living in refugee camps.

But, while most countries recognize the Palestinians' rights, the United States, in cooperation with Israel, refuses to recognize the Palestinians' indisputable rights.

Q: The United States and Israel are two countries which have huge stockpiles of nuclear weapons and refuse to destroy them. But at the same time, they strongly oppose countries that acquire nuclear energy and use it, not to produce nuclear weapons, but for peaceful purposes. What is your opinion on this?

A: This is another case of contradiction in the U.S. outlook and policy. The United States helped Israel acquire nuclear capability. Israel now has nuclear weapons. On the other hand, the United States declares that it wants to eliminate its nuclear weapons, and that it will even help other countries in that regard. But in special cases, they do not follow this policy. Israel is one of these cases. The United States held some discussions with Russia about the elimination of nuclear warheads, but no U.S. official has ever discussed this subject with the Israelis.

In conclusion, I should stress that the United States and Israel are close allies, and each supports the other's policies.