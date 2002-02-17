Yemen Holds 84 Suspected Al-Qaeda Members

TEHRAN Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh said in comments published on Sunday that his country had detained five people named in a recent U.S. terror alert for suspected links to Osama bin Laden's militant network.

Yemen has been on heightened alert since the FBI issued a warning on Monday about a possible attack on U.S. interests in the poor Arab country by suspected Al-Qaeda members.

It also published a list of the names of 17 people it suspected of involvement in the attack.

Saleh told the Arabic-language daily *** Asharq al-Awsat ** the five detainees included state sector employees and students. They were among a group of 84 people Yemen had detained for suspected links to Al-Qaeda and other militant groups.

Yemen, is the first military operation against Al-Qaeda outside Afghanistan, ordered its army in January to search for suspected backers of the group blamed by Washington for the deadly attacks on New York and Washington.

The hunt coincided with speculation that Yemen could be a future target of the U.S. war on terrorism.

Meanwhile the latest edition of **Time** magazine said that members of Al-Qaeda and the Taleban militia had fled to Georgia.

The daily ** Al-Riyadh *** quoted Kandahar officials as saying that Taleban leader Mullah Mohammad Omar was, however, inside Afghanistan.

Muhammad Yussef Pashtuni, an advisor to Kandahar Governor Gul Aqa said that many Taleban and Al-Qaeda members had walked a distance of 2,000 kilometers and had reached northeastern Georgia.

In a related story, the Pakistani daily ***Nawaie Waqt** said that some 85 members of Al-Qaeda were in Pakistan.

According to the Urdu-language daily, those who are currently in Pakistan are of different nationalities including Saudis, Kuwaitis, Yemenis and Algerians.

It added that the people had fled after they were arrested and waiting to be sent to the Guantanamo Bay base in Cuba, where more than 200 Al-Qaeda members have been imprisoned by the U.S. government.