Castro Denounces Failure of Neoliberal Experiment at Economic Forum

HAVANA Cuban President Fidel Castro denounced the failure of neoliberal globalization during the closing session of the fourth international meeting on globalization and development problems on Saturday.

The International Monetary Fund and the World Trade Organization "do nothing but answer to the dictates of the owners of the world," Castro said.

For the first time, the annual conference included an IMF delegation and Castro took full advantage of their presence.

"Argentina is today a paradigm for the failure of neoliberalism, after having been an example and paradigm of neoliberalism," said the Cuban leader.

Conference organizers said they brought economists together to exchange ideas on economic growth with equality, AFP reported.

The Inter-American Development Bank and Latin American Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean attended the five-day meeting.

Attending the conference were Nobel laureates in economics Joseph Stiglitz and Robert Mundell, from the United States and Canada, respectively. Adolfo Perez, Nobel Peace prize winner from Argentina, also attended.

"Where are the funds from the privatizations in Argentina?" Castro asked rhetorically of the South American nation that the IMF touted as a success and has now suffered nearly four years of economic contraction.