U.S. Star Halle Berry Wins Best Actress at Berlin Film Festival

BERLIN -- U.S. star Halle Berry won the Silver Bear for best actress for the racially tinged love story ***Monster's Ball*** at the Berlin Film Festival Sunday.

Berry has already been nominated for an Oscar for her role as a black woman in this story of a love affair between two grieving parents, where she plays opposite white male lead Billy Bob Thornton.

The film, directed by Swiss-born Marc Forster, has attracted attention for its graphic scenes.