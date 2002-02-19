CANBERRA Australian Prime Minister John Howard went on an offensive on Tuesday to counter charges his government lied about boatpeople throwing children overboard, scoffing at suggestions he would step down to end the scandal.

A week after admitting government claims during last year's election that asylum seekers had thrown their children into the sea were false, Howard called a surprise news conference to quash front-page speculation about his role in the cover-up.

With the national press in full cry over the cover-up, Howard used the news conference to pull the plug on suggestions that he or any of his staff would be forced to resign, and he dismissed the prospect of an early retirement to end the controversy.

"You've got to be joking. You have got to be joking...I'm a long-distance runner," said Howard, grinning widely.

The 62-year-old prime minister once dubbed himself "Lazarus with a triple bypass" for his ability to come back from political calamity, but has said he will consider retiring in a year or two to make way for his likely successor, Treasurer Peter Costello.

Howard, who defied political obituaries in November to romp to a third-term majority government, gave reporters 12 minutes notice before the rare briefing, then held court for a full hour taking 84 questions about the "children overboard affair".

"It remains the case that at no stage was I informed by my department or by anybody on my staff... that it or they had received a contradiction of the original advice that children were thrown overboard," the prime minister said.

The government's re-election campaign was boosted in October by defence reports that boatpeople had thrown their children overboard in an attempt to win entry to Australia, reinforcing the government's popular hard-line against asylum seekers.

While navy officials quickly cast doubt on the claims, no attempts were made to correct the public record until after the election. Howard has since said he had been misled into believing the claims were true and thus was never lying about the incident.

Bureaucrats Running for Cover

Political analysts do not expect Howard's head to roll over the affair, but have said the furore could weaken his position in the Liberal Party and set the stage for a leadership shift to Costello -- who has stayed well clear of the whole affair.

The political storm over the affair broke within days of opposition allegations the government had "lied and spied" on two other occasions to bolster its popular, hard-line asylum policies, which have been condemned by human rights groups.

The snowballing scandal has made Howard's first weeks back in Parliament a nightmare, with Senate hearings sitting into the night to question Howard's staff and a host of bureaucrats from defence and immigration about the affair.

Key players in the maelstrom have scrambled for cover, with even official spokespeople refusing media questions amid mounting speculation somebody -- likely in Defence Department -- will be made a scapegoat to satisfy the hounding media.

"I think there is so much out there and anything that gets interpreted in different ways, (so I'll withhold comment) until the Senate inquiry to ensure that everything goes in the right way," Defense spokesman Tim Bloomfield told Reuters.

Opposition Labor leader Simon Crean again called on Parliament to censure the prime minister for his role in the cover-up, but Howard's Conservative majority in the Lower Parliament ensures no censure motion can pass.

"The prime minister has perpetrated a massive fraud through his government on the Australian public, and what he has tried to do is build a fire-wall of defence around him. Well, that firewall is collapsing in on him," Crean told Parliament.