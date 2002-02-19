KABUL - Two British paratroopers have been sent home amid an inquiry into a shooting incident in which an Afghan teenager was killed, the international security assistance force (ISAF) said Tuesday.

"Two of the soldiers are now back in the UK. This is entirely normal procedure and in no way prejudges the outcome of any investigation," Captain Graham Dunlop, a press officer with the British-led ISAF, said.

"They are not under arrest and they are cooperating fully with the inquiry."

He said six soldiers from the British 2nd parachute battalion were involved in the incident in the early hours of Saturday, in which they claimed they responded to an armed attack on one of their outposts here.

But the family of the dead man, Hamayon Yaqobi, 19, said Monday that he was a civilian trying to rush his pregnant sister-in-law to hospital at around 2:00 a.m. (2130 GMT Friday) when ISAF troops opened fire on their car.

The incident took place during a regular night curfew but Yaqobi's uncle said the car's headlights were on, indicating there was an emergency, and no shots were fired at the ISAF troops occupying a nearby factory building.

He said four other people were injured, including the pregnant woman who later gave birth to a boy in hospital despite wounds to her neck and foot.

Dunlop said British military police were investigating the incident in cooperation with Afghan police, and at this stage there was no change to ISAF's version of events.

"The soldiers maintain that that is the case (they were fired on and returned fire) and our position has not changed," he told AFP.

Hamayon's uncle, Nasrullah Yaqobi, has demanded compensation from ISAF and a trial of the troops involved.

Under an agreement with the UN-backed interim administration here, Dunlop said Britain had "exclusive jurisdiction over its soldiers".

He said the four other British troops involved in the incident "will be cooperating fully" with the inquiry and were still engaged in unspecified duties in the Afghan capital.