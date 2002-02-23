U.S. Health Authorities Urge Women to Get Regular Mammograms From Age 40

WASHINGTON -- U.S. health officials recommend that women undergo mammograms every year or two to screen for breast cancer starting at the age of 40.

In previous recommendations, from 1989 and 1996, the government-sponsored U.S. Preventive Services Task Force had said women should have regular mammograms starting at age 50.

"The federal government makes a clear recommendation to women on mammography: If you are 40 years or older, get screened for breast cancer every one to two years," AFP quoted Secretary of Health and Human Service Tommy Thompson as saying in a statement released Thursday.

"Early detection of cancer saves lives and we continue to recommend mammography for women in their 40s and older," National Cancer Institute director Andrew Von Eschenbach agreed.

While health officials were urging mammograms for younger women, the statement noted that "the strongest evidence of benefit and reduced mortality from breast cancer is among women ages 50-69."

The new guidelines result from review of eight controlled mammography trials that reported results with 11 to 20 years of follow up, the statement said.

Health officials do not recommend for or against clinical breast examinations or routine breast self-examination as a screening tool, because they do not have enough data to determine whether they reduce death rates from breast cancer, it said.

Breast cancer is the most common form of cancer among U.S. women. In 2001, an estimated 192,200 women were diagnosed with the disease, and 40,600 died of it, the statement said.