S.African AIDS Council Reviews AIDS Drug Policy

DURBAN The South African National AIDS Council (SANAC) Saturday reviewed its policy on an AIDS drug said to dramatically reduce the HIV transmission rate from mothers to their babies, the deputy president said.

"The information we got was very useful to the members of SANAC," Deputy President Jacob Zuma, who is also chairman of SANAC, said, declining to specify whether there were plans to expand distribution of the drug, Nevirapine.

A rebellion against a government policy of restricting the anti-retroviral nevirapine to 18 test sites is spreading in the provinces and among doctors in public hospitals.

Zuma said at a press briefing: "The issue of Nevirapine is not under the shelves. It is a question of the manner and volume with which it will be done.

"We are still working on research at the (pilot) sites but Nevirapine is being distributed in (this) particular context."

The Treatment Action Campaign (TAC) AIDS lobby group argues that Nevirapine could save the lives of at least 20,000 of the estimated 70,000 babies born annually with HIV.

The government has said that while it might extend its program beyond the Nevirapine test sites, it would be necessary to wait for study results and prepare social and medical infrastructures before the drug is distributed, or "rolled out", nationally.

On Monday, the premier of the industrial Gauteng Province, Mbhazima Shilowa, declared that nevirapine would be given to expectant mothers at all state hospitals within three months.

Gauteng was the first province controlled by the country's ruling African National Congress (ANC) Party to announce a roll-out program, following the Western Cape and Kwazulu-Natal in the east of the country, where the ANC has power-sharing pacts with coalition partners.

Zuma's delegation met Kwazulu-Natal Premier, Lionel Mtshali, over lunch.

President Thabo Mbeki's government, which this week announced an overall budget of some five billion rand ($438 million / 500 million euros) for programs related to HIV/AIDS, has been under mounting pressure from unions, churches and AIDS activists to roll out nevirapine.

Zuma said sanac had received "a comprehensive report on the status of the interventions to address mother to child transmissions through Nevirapine".

"It was noted that significant progress has been made," he said.

On SANAC's future, Zuma added the council had decided to draft a set of recommendations about its role once reports from various sectors over its two-year existence had been analyzed.

Earlier, embattled Health Minister Manto Tshabalala-Msimang told AFP that she was satisfied with proceedings.

"We talked about ... how we could improve SANAC operations. The issue of strategic planning and the need for a common approach towards HIV/AIDS was also discussed," she said.