Exhibition of Iranian Handicrafts Highly Acclaimed in Slovenia

TEHRAN Iranian handicrafts such as handwoven carpets, inlaid works (moarraq), and copper and golden dishes have been put on display in an exhibition in Slovenia.

In the opening ceremony, the Mayor of the Slovenian capital Ljubljana expressed hope that ties with Iran would be expanded and that more Iranians would participate in cultural festivals Slovenia.

The Iranian ambassador to Slovenia spoke about the history of Iran-Slovenia ties and the possibility of an Iranian cultural and film week being held in Slovenia. He called the exhibition a drop in the large sea of Iranian art.

Paintings and models of ancient Iranian monuments like the Hafezieh are also on display in the exhibition.