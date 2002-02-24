Pakistan Police Hunt New Suspects in Pearl Killing

KARACHI -- Pakistani police were Saturday searching for five new suspects in the grisly killing of U.S. journalist Daniel Pearl, whose body is yet to be found.

The murder of the Wall Street Journal correspondent triggered a wave of horror and anger around the world, uniting international leaders and rights groups in calls for justice.

Pakistan Interior Minister Moinuddin Haider said Friday police were looking for four more accomplices in the killing, using descriptions provided by a journalist who delivered a videotape showing Pearl being decapitated.

An investigator told AFP Saturday police were also hunting an Arab national suspected of helping kidnap Pearl in this southern Pakistani city on January 23.

He said police learned of the Arab suspect in the course of the raids that failed to rescue Pearl.

The investigator declined to specify the suspect's name or nationality, saying that would help the man escape.

Police already have in custody British-born Islamic militant Sheikh Omar, the self-confessed mastermind of Pearl's abduction who told a court February 14 that Pearl was dead.

Omar is due to appear before a security-heavy Karachi court Monday when his 13-day remand runs out. A senior investigator said Omar "would now face a murder case".

The Pakistani news agency that received the video of Pearl's slaying said Friday that the killers decapitated Pearl after he read a statement saying that he was Jewish and that Muslims were being persecuted in several parts of the world.

An investigator said the gruesome tape, delivered to the U.S. consulate in this southern port city on Thursday, showed at least two kidnappers beheading Pearl, who was seized on January 23 as he investigated a story on Islamic militants. It is not known where or when he was killed.

Pearl was reportedly probing the militant links of Richard Reid, a Briton arrested after allegedly trying to light a fuse attached to explosives in his shoes on a flight in December from Paris to Miami.

The kidnappers' trail went cold after the last of two e-mails was sent to news organizations last month, containing pictures of the reporter in chains with a gun pointed at his head.

His abductors demanded the release of Pakistani nationals among prisoners of the Afghan war held by the United States at its naval base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and an improvement in the conditions of other captives.

Top U.S. officials were adamant however they would not bow to the demands, as authorities in Pakistan conducted a massive manhunt.

"I think our resolve increases with such acts to move more strongly against all such terrorists and those organizations that perpetrate such terrorism, to move against them and liquidate them entirely from the country," Pakistani leader Pervez Musharraf said on state television Friday.

The general acknowledged last week on a visit to Washington that Pearl's kidnapping may have been part of a backlash against a crackdown on Islamic extremism he announced in a January 12 speech.

The United States on Friday hailed Pakistan's cooperation with the investigation and expressed hope that such help could bring the swift arrest of his abductors.

"Both the United States and Pakistan are committed to identifying the perpetrators of the crime and bringing them to justice," said State Department spokesman Richard Boucher.

"We'll continue to work closely with Pakistani authorities, who have provided excellent cooperation in this investigation all along."

Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf vowed to "liquidate terrorists" from his country after the killing.