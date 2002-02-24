UNITA Power Fight Seen Post-Savimbi, Peace Elusive

LUANDA -- The death of veteran Angolan rebel leader Jonas Savimbi is expected to touch off a power struggle within his UNITA movement, analysts say, with a quick end to Africa's longest-running war unlikely.

The 67-year-old guerrilla leader was confirmed dead by his UNITA movement late on Saturday after television networks showed his bullet-riddled body to Angola and the world.

In radio and television broadcasts on Saturday, the Luanda government urged UNITA fighters to surrender and "contribute to the consolidation of democracy and national reconciliation".

Rui Oliveira, in the first official comment from the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA), said the leadership would meet soon to decide what course it would take.

But he said: "I can say that UNITA's mission will continue".

Analysts said the rebel movement Savimbi founded in 1966 was now facing an internal fight that could see it splinter into rival factions as a new leader emerges.

"The succession could go two ways. Either there will be a nasty power struggle which could reduce UNITA to a splintered militia group, or a smooth one which could rekindle its fighting capability," an African diplomat told Reuters.

Regional powerhouse South Africa, whose apartheid government had supported Savimbi, said it had been "formally and officially" informed of Savimbi's death.

"The South African government expresses its hope that the government and people of Angola will forge ahead to ensure... lasting reconciliation, security and stability to Angola," the department of foreign affairs said in a statement.

Despite recent setbacks at the hands of Luanda's troops, UNITA's capacity to wage war is far from diminished.

Many diamond-producing areas in Angola are still in rebel hands, and international sanctions cannot completely clamp down on so-called "blood diamonds" used to finance many African wars.

UNITA's leadership has also repeatedly spurned government offers for a pardon and demanded fresh peace negotiations.

"UNITA is no doubt heavily wounded by Savimbi's death. This could be the biggest blow to the UNITA movement since its inception," said another an African diplomat based in Pretoria.

"But long experience for UNITA also means that the movement can easily adapt to shock waves and continue to fight on".

--- "Died With a Gun in His Hand"---

The Luanda government said Savimbi was killed on Friday by government troops in a remote region of the country, and television networks on Saturday showed Savimbi's bearded corpse lying on a rough table under a tree.

One journalist who saw the body in the village of Lucusse, about 1,000km (600 miles) southeast of the capital Luanda, said it was hit by 15 bullets, two in the head.

The body was clad in fatigues and was shoeless. Flies were crawling on the dead man's face and the TV tape showed bullet holes in his neck and a wound on one hand.

Angolan state television later reported that the body was buried near Lucusse, but gave no further details. -------------------------------------------------- ----------