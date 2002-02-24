Egypt Daily Calls On Muslims to Protest Against U.S. Stance Towards Iran

TEHRAN -- On Sunday the Egyptian daily ****Al-Ahram**** called on Muslims to protest against the U.S. stance towards Iran and Iraq.

The daily said that Muslims and Arabs should change the U.S. policy against Iran and Iraq by putting pressure on the U.S government.

***Al-Ahram**** added that the protest rally in South Korea held to voice disapproval of the U.S. stance against its neighbor North Korea is a lesson for Islamic and Arab countries, adding that Islamic and Arab countries should use this tactic to counter the U.S. policy towards Iran and Iraq.

The daily wrote that U.S. President George W. Bush, taking notice of the protests, had to change the U.S. policy towards North Korea and announced that the U.S. would not attack North Korea but rather seeks negotiations.

During his recent visit to Seoul, Bush encountered strong protests and understood that his remarks about an "axis of evil" have had negative results.