India's Ruling BJP Routed in State Polls

NEW DELHI -- India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was routed on Sunday in state polls, including in its traditional power base Uttar Pradesh, denting its credibility as the dominant force in the national coalition government, Reuters reported.

BJP Chief Minister Rajnath Singh conceded defeat in Uttar Pradesh, India's biggest state, even before counting was completed as projections showed his party trailing badly behind the regional populist Samajwadi Party.

A BJP government was also toppled by the Congress Party in the hill state of Uttaranchal, while the BJP and its Akali Dal allies lost to Congress in the northern state of Punjab.

The poll results were worse than expected for the BJP and while not enough to drive the BJP-led coalition from office in New Delhi, they would, nonetheless, dent the credibility of Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee.

The state polls came at a crucial time for the government.

Not only is it locked in a military standoff with Pakistan, it also needs to revive reforms to boost economic growth.

The BJP had tried to win votes by playing on its tough stand against nuclear rival Pakistan -- it sent the Indian army to the border to force Islamabad to crack down on Islamic militants.

But most voters said they were more concerned with economic development and jobs, and provision of basic services like electricity and roads, than war with Pakistan.

Economic growth is estimated at 5.4 percent in the financial year ending in March -- high by developed country standards but too low to tackle poverty in the world's biggest democracy.

BJP senior leaders tried to brush off the results.

"The result will have no bearing on the stability of the government at the center. Rather it will make us stronger as our allies would be firmly behind us," Telecommunications and Information Technology Minister Pramod Mahajan told reporters.

****prestige tarnished**************************************** but some said that the poor showing might make the national government, which presents its annual budget on thursday, even more reluctant to push through unpopular economic reforms. "it is bound to affect the central government as it may go slow on taking harsher economic measures. they would not want to alienate the people more," said d.k. srivastava, economist with the national institute of public finance and policy. "i do not think the results will affect the central government's stability but they affect the vajpayee government's prestige as the bjp has not done well," said political analyst pran chopra. national elections are not due until 2004. but after the state polls, the bjp would rule only four of india's 29 states. the loss of uttar pradesh, the hindu heartland which straddles the fertile gangetic plain, was by far the most serious. control of the state, with its 166 million people, has traditionally been seen as key to control of the country. projections by star news television showed the bjp winning only 110 seats of the 403 seats up for election in the state. the samajwadi party, which won over ordinary people by stressing the bjp's upper caste leanings, and muslims by criticising the bjp's hindu nationalist roots, was projected to win 157 seats. that would still not be enough to allow its leader, mulayam singh yadav, to form a government on its own. analysts said he would try to win support from the congress, running in fourth place, or woo individual members of the bahujan samaj party, which represents the dalits -- people at the bottom of the hindu caste hierarchy formerly known as "untouchables". in punjab, which borders pakistan, the congress grabbed an absolute majority of 59 seats compared with 39 seats won by the ruling alliance of the shiromani akali dal and its junior partner, the bjp, with 106 constituencies decided. there are a total of 117 legislature seats in punjab, which is home to most of india's sikh population. in the hill state of uttaranchal, the congress won 36 seats, enough for a simple majority in the 70-member state legislature, state television said. the bjp, which ruled uttaranchal, which was carved out of uttar pradesh two years ago, took 18 seats. with 16 seats decided so far in the 60-member legislature in the remote rebel-infested northeastern state of manipur, returns showed the congress ahead with five while the bjp trailed with two. other parties had won nine seats in manipur, under federal control since riots there last year