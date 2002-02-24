Valencia Stay Top After 2-0 Win Over Barca

MADRID Valencia stayed top of the Spanish first division after goals from Francisco Rufete and Pablo Aimar helped them to a 2-0 win over Barcelona in a tense and hard-fought encounter at the Mestalla on Saturday.

The victory leaves Rafael Benitez's team top on 47 points, one ahead of Real Madrid who had substitute Raul to thank for a flattering 3-1 win at home to Alaves.

Deportivo Coruna moved into third spot a further two points behind after a Diego Tristan goal gave them a 1-0 win over an out-of-form Real Zaragoza.

Valencia, roared on by a capacity 52,000 crowd, took the lead against Barca on 16 minutes when Kily Gonzalez split open the Catalan defense with a brilliant through ball.

Midfielder Rufete then outpaced Sergi and Frank de Boer before slotting a precise angled shot past Barca goalkeeper Jose Manuel Reina.

Barcelona, missing the injured Rivaldo, were restricted to half chances by a well-organized Defence and it was Valencia's Argentine midfielder Aimar who sealed the win 17 minutes after the break, reported Reuters.

The former River Plate player notched his third goal in three games when he poked home at the near post after substitute John Carew had shrugged off two defenders before sending in a neat pass to his teammate.