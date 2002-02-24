Budget Must Boost Infrastructure to Kick-Start Economy: Industry

BOMBAY -- Indian industry is looking for a series of infrastructure-boosting measures that will kick-start the sagging economy when Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha unveils his annual budget this week.

A wish list from business leaders comprises a package of policies that would sustain the present low interest rate regime, ease foreign direct investment norms, rationalize tax structures and widen the tax bracket.

But topping the list are incentives and funding for roads, ports, bridges, telecommunications and power, so that India can push economic growth to around the 10 percent mark.

"Looking at the economic situation and the recent national and international developments, there is no way but to offer everything that is possible to boost the infrastructure sector," said K.V.S Manian, chief operating officer of Kotak Mahindra Finance Co.Ltd.

Manian said the current inflation rate of just under two percent cried out for an interest rate cut, AFP reported.

"This is the best opportunity to cut rates and they (government) should go for it," he said.

Another source of financing would be to allow provident funds, pensions and superannuation funds to invest in the infrastructure sector.

"Around 20 percent of these funds should be earmarked towards infrastructure activities," said construction giant Larsen and Toubro Ltd's chief finance officer Y.M. Deosthalee.

Traditionally, Life Insurance Corp. and General Insurance Corp., the two state-run insurance bodies, have invested in development projects promoted by the government.

"With increasing private sector involvement in the insurance and infrastructure sectors, a specified percentage of the insurance funds can be earmarked as investments in the infrastructure sector," Deosthalee said.

The Indian government last year opened the insurance sector to private participation as part of ongoing economic reforms.

"The basic goal has to be clear and that is to give the necessary impetus to the economy. The budget has to create an environment that is industry-friendly," said Praveen Kadle, executive director of truck maker Tata Engineering and Locomotive Co.

India launched pro-market reforms in 1991 to counter a balance of payments crisis, but the pace of reform slackened in subsequent years under a series of unstable coalition governments.

Many industrialists would like to see a cut in corporate tax, which is running at around 36 percent and can rise to 50 percent if a host of direct and indirect taxes are taken into account.

"I do not know whether it would happen. But if it does, it would be very good even for the stock markets," said Sanjiv Goenka, President of the Confederation of Indian Industry.

Goenka also said fresh road contracts must be offered to the private sector.

"This year the government awarded 7,000 kilometers (4,375 miles) of new road contracts. Work is happening, but it must accelerate further," he added.

Deosthalee also wanted changes in India's anomalous duty structure, where customs duty on many raw materials and intermediate goods is more than the duty on finished goods, acting as a disincentive to the manufacturing sector.

For example, the import duty on non-ferrous tubes, an intermediate product, is 35 percent, which accounts for 60 percent of the total cost of a heat exchanger, the finished product.

However, import duty on the heat exchanger itself is 25 percent, thereby making the local product uncompetitive.

"Such anomalies have to go. The government must introduce a three-tier duty structure whereby the finished product will attract the maximum duty followed by intermediate goods, followed by raw materials with a differential of 10 percent at each level," Deosthalee said.

Domestic industry is also expecting the finance minister to ease foreign participation in ports, roads and even the property sector.

"With widening tax brackets, easy foreign direct investment norms and a thrust on infrastructure, I think the budget would be a win-win one for everyone -- the government, the industry and the consumer," said Nanian of Kotak Mahindra.