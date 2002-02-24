COLOMBO -- Sri Lanka appealed on Sunday for international aid to help rebuild its war-devastated north and east as it prepares for the first peace talks in seven years with its Tamil Tiger rebels.

The government has signed an indefinite Norwegian-brokered truce with the rebels but Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said it would be some time before he could free up cash from a $720-million-dollar annual defence budget.

"Savings from military operations will be very little at the start and we need the money urgently," Reuters quoted Wickremesinghe as telling a news conference.

The government expects defence spending this year to be about $720 million, roughly the same as in 2001.

Wickremesinghe said he hoped donors would not wait until the final settlement of a conflict which has claimed more than 64,000 lives and put the skids under the economy.

"We are trying to fast-track some of those funds earmarked as post-conflict aid," he said, but declined to say how much.

Economic Reforms Minister Milinda Moragoda said he had received "very positive signs" from donors who put pressure on the government to end nearly two decades of ethnic blood-letting.

The Central Bank expects economic growth, which fell below zero last year for the first time in half a century, to jump three percentage points if the government strikes a deal with the rebel Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam.

The rebels have been fighting since 1983 for a separate state for minority Tamils in the north and east where standards of living are often much lower than in the rest of the island. 13-02-33.H05

bc-srilanka-aid srilanka-aid:sri lanka appeals for aid to rebuild war zone colombo, feb 24 (reuters) - sri lanka appealed on sunday for international aid to help rebuild its war-devastated north and east as it prepares for the first peace talks in seven years with its tamil tiger rebels. the government has signed an indefinite norwegian-brokered truce with the rebels but prime minister ranil wickremesinghe said it would be some time before he could free up cash from a $720-million-dollar annual defence budget. "savings from military operations will be very little at the start and we need the money urgently," wickremesinghe told a news conference. the government expects defence spending this year to be about $720 million, roughly the same as in 2001. wickremesinghe said he hoped donors would not wait until the final settlement of a conflict which has claimed more than 64,000 lives and put the skids under the economy. "we are trying to fast-track some of those funds earmarked as post-conflict aid," he said, but declined to say how much. economic reforms minister milinda moragoda said he had received "very positive signs" from donors who put pressure on the government to end nearly two decades of ethnic blood-letting. the central bank expects economic growth, which fell below zero last year for the first time in half a century, to jump three percentage points if the government strikes a deal with the rebel liberation tigers of tamil eelam. the rebels have been fighting since 1983 for a separate state for minority tamils in the north and east where standards of living are often much lower than in the rest of the island.