IRHF Ready to Help Afghan Reconstruction

TEHRAN -- Deputy head of the Islamic Revolution Housing Foundation (IRHF) Javad Haqshenas said here on Sunday that given its 23 years of experience in house reconstruction and revnovation in urban and rural areas, the IRHF is ready to contribute to the reconstruction of Afghanistan.

Haqshenas told IRNA on Sunday that similarities between Iran and Afghanistan and abundant commonalties shared by the two sides will prepare the ground for exchange of experiences and expertise in the field of reconstruction.