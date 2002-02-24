IHCS to Hold 6th Monthly Session

TEHRAN - the Institute for Humanities and Cultural Studies (IHCS) is going to hold its sixth monthly session on February 28, 2002, which is aimed to deal with questions related to the event of Ghadir, or the appointment of the Commander of the Faithful, Imam Ali (AS), as the successor of Prophet Mohammad (S).

The question-and-answer session, which will be held in English, will deal with questions such as how can the message of Gahdir be an assurance for unity among Muslims, how can the Shia prove that they have been moving along the path of Islamic unity throughout the history, which verses or sayings refer to the fact that imamate contributes to Islamic unity, and how can looking forward to the reappearance of Imam Mahdi (AS) be considered as the continuation of the event of Ghadir?

All those interested are invited to attend the session, which will be held at the IHCS, near the A.S.P. Towers, 64th Street, Kordestran Highway, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.