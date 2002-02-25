Malek-Madani Appointed Tehran Mayor

TEHRAN In a closed-door session, members of the Tehran City Council (TCC) appointed Mohammad Hassan Malek-Madani to be the new Tehran mayor.

The 12-member TCC was scheduled to select a new Tehran mayor by Monday following the resignation of former Tehran mayor Morteza Alviri two weeks ago.

No TCC member voted yesterday and the appointment was made based on the TCC vote held on February 13.

Addressing reporters following the session, TCC Chairman Mohammad Atrianfar said the city council did not vote on the case yesterday but that a majority of the members approved Malek-Madani's occupying the position.

In a statement published later on Monday, the council underlined that Malek-Madani had been appointed during the 200th session of the TCC on February 13.

Atrianfar added that despite reaching an agreement over Malek-Madani, members of the council were eager to know his future plans and that had been the reason why the TCC delayed the announcement of the appointment of the new mayor.

He stated that Malek-Madani would be introduced to the Interior Ministry and confirmed, adding that until the administrative process was complete, Mohammad Haqanni would be the acting mayor.

Atrianfar also said that the review of the budget plan of the council for the next Iranian year (starting on March 21) was finished.

The TCC statement also underlined that Malek-Madani was being appointed in order to protect the interests of the citizens and increase their participation in determining their own future.

Another council member, Gholamreza Foruzesh, said that the TCC had been debating on the appointment of a new mayor for 110 days. However, he stressed that he had been absent during the February 13 voting and that he played no role in the appointment process. But the council member stressed that his vote would have been either positive or he would have abstained.

Sidelines

* While coming out of the session, a council member said that other members had been pressured to vote positively.

* Council member Fatemeh Jalayeepour, without mentioning any names said, "There might have been telephone calls, but not to all members of the council."

* Most of the council members said that they had no opinion on Aliviri's 3-gold-coin gifts to Municipality managers during his farewell ceremony, but said they would follow up the case.

* The only member who acknowledged the coins issue was Mahmoud Alizadeh Tabatabie, who said giving the awards was not illegal.